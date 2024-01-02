MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Murfreesboro Police Department has identified a teenager who died after crashing into a utility pole over the weekend.

Mason Alexander Roland, 18, of Murfreesboro, was found unresponsive in a 2007 Hummer H3 around 11:28 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 29, police reported. Officials said he crashed into a utility pole and tree after veering off the side of Lebanon Pike near Cherry Lane.

Murfreesboro firefighters reportedly had to use the jaws of life to free Roland from the vehicle. Although the incident was initially reported as a “serious one-vehicle injury crash,” authorities said Roland later died at the scene.

The impact of the crash caused power lines to hang low over the roadway, and police said the road was closed for hours while the Fatal Accident Crash Team investigated and the utility pole was replaced.

It’s still unclear what caused Roland to veer off the side of the road. According to officials, the investigation is ongoing.