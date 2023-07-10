MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Outside the Cook Out off Memorial Drive in Murfreesboro us where two men lost their lives early Saturday morning.

“Our detectives at this moment are out,” said public information officer Larry Flowers. “They’re still conducting interviews. They’re requesting videos from businesses. They are doing everything they can to get to the bottom of what happened.”

Flowers said the two men were allegedly assaulting the shooter before shots were fired. Everything began at the McDonald’s off South Rutherford Boulevard.

“I’ve seen the video from the McDonald’s drive thru where the vehicle that the shooter was in was sitting in a drive thru,” said Flowers.

According to Flowers, the video shows 31-year-old Tony Fuller and his brother, 18-year-old Jacob Hawkins, approaching the shooter’s car.

“They began to start punching the guy as he’s sitting in the back seat of the car,” Flowers said. “The driver of the vehicle puts it in drive and he leaves to get away from them.”

Flowers said eventually the brothers spotted the shooter’s car, miles away at the Cook Out on Memorial Drive.

“These brothers, their sister, and sister’s boyfriend, they spot the same vehicle in the drive thru of the Cook Out. According to witnesses, they get out, they approach the same car, and at that point the driver puts it in reverse to try and get away from them again.”

Flowers said the driver ended up backing into a truck behind the car where they became wedged in between and couldn’t drive away.

“Eventually, the brothers approach, an argument ensues, and then we all know the end result; two people are dead,” he said.

Criminal Defense Attorney Ben Powers said from the information police put out, the shooter does have a strong case for self defense.

“When you have two versus one and the two follow the one from multiple locations, it does seem that he was reasonable with the facts that are known right now,” he said.

Powers said witnesses and video can also help the accused shooter in this situation.

“It always comes back to the reasonableness of the threat, and the reasonableness of the use of the deadly force in response to that threat,” he said.

Right now police have not charged the shooter who did claim self defense, but said this investigation is far from over.

“We just ask for the public’s patience,” said Flowers. “Not to draw conclusions, not to hamper on rumors they may hear on social media. Eventually everything will be revealed in this particular case and we will all know the outcome.

Flowers said police will not be releasing the video they’ve obtained at this time, but said they will be presenting the information they’ve gathered to a grand jury who will make the final decision on whether to indict the accused shooter.

Powers suggested those who do plan to purchase a gun to go through gun training classes as well as self defense classes, saying those classes go over self defense situations in more detail and how they could be interpreted in court.