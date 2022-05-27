MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Murfreesboro police need help identifying two men marked as persons of interest in a motorcycle theft case.

According to MPD spokesperson Larry Flowers, a Kawasaki Ninja 300 motorcycle was stolen from the Lofts at Gateway Commons Apartments on Medical Center Boulevard Friday, May 19. Surveillance video shows two males exiting an early 2000s model hunter green Chevrolet Tahoe XLT or Suburban with a black trailer attached.

The two motorcycle thieves drove an early 2000s hunter green Chevrolet SUV with a trailer attached to steal it, according to Murfreesboro police. (Source: Murfreesboro Police Department)

This Kawasaki Ninja 300 motorcycle was stolen by two unidentified males May 19 from the Gateway Commons Apartments on Medical Center Boulevard. (Courtesy: Murfreesboro Police Department)

The motorcycle was loaded onto the trailer, and the vehicle left the scene.

Anyone who knows who the two men might be is asked to contact Murfreesboro Det. Valerio Henriquez at 629-201-5516.