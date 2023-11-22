MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man died after he was shot by at least one Murfreesboro police officer during a robbery investigation Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened around 9:15 a.m. in a parking lot in the 400 block of North Thompson Lane.

Murfreesboro police reported officers were responding to a robbery of an armored truck at an ATM when a male suspect ran inside the nearby Jason’s Deli.

A Murfreesboro officer then shot the man, according to a release. He was taken to a hospital where he died.

The scene is secured and employees in the shopping center were safely evacuated, according to Murfreesboro police.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has been called to assist with the investigation.

No additional information was immediately released.