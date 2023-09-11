MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Murfreesboro family is grateful for the quick actions and thinking of a police officer who helped save their baby’s life.

Murfreesboro police said Zaire Brown stopped breathing in the early morning hours of Thursday, Aug. 31, so the parents did the only thing they could think of and started driving. What the parents didn’t know, however, was that Murfreesboro police officer Robert Baer just happened to be right around the corner.

Shortly after 2 a.m., the frantic father got out of the vehicle and waved down Baer, who then performed CPR on Zaire.

Zaire began breathing, but when Baer picked him up, he knew more had to be done.

“I picked him up and his eyes rolled into the back of his head, and that’s when I set him back down and he wasn’t breathing again, so I started chest compressions again. Once he came to, he started breathing again,” Baer said.

Firefighters and paramedics soon arrived and rendered more aid.

About a week later, Baer got to hold Zaire once again, but this time under miraculous circumstances. The incident and the reunion hit close to home for the Murfreesboro officer.

“Thinking about my own son and wanting to go home and just grab him, you know, make sure he was okay, and coming back here tonight, it’s a good feeling,” Baer said.

Zaire’s mother, Marchelle Brown, even called Baer her son’s angle on Earth.