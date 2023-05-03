MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Murfreesboro Medical Clinic & SurgiCenter (MMC) has canceled all appointments for the third day in a row after falling victim to a “sophisticated criminal cyberattack.”

The medical center announced they fell victim to a cyberattack on April 22 and immediately initiated an emergency shutdown to prevent the spread of the attack.

Since then, the clinic says they have been working with law enforcement and third-party experts to identify the source of the attack.

Due to the quick detection by technology experts, the clinic believes they have been able to limit the impact of the cyberattack, but it remains unclear how much, if any, patient data was stolen.

The clinic initially hoped to be back open on a limited basis Wednesday, May 3. However, appointments have been canceled for the third day as crews work to restore systems and enhance security features and controls.

In a statement, the MMC apologized for the inconvenience and stated that they have not confirmed whether personal patient data was accessed.

“We apologize for the vagueness of our recent communications, but we did not want to do anything that would impede law enforcement’s investigative efforts,” said MMC in a statement. “While we have not confirmed that any specific patient, employee, or corporate data was accessed or removed from our network, patients and employees of MMC are encouraged to monitor their personal data for any misuse.”

In a statement, Joey Peay, CEO of MMC, thanked patients and staff for their understanding as the clinic works to secure its infrastructure.

“Preserving sensitive patient and employee information is of the utmost importance to MMC, but like so many other organizations around the country and despite its best efforts, MMC has found itself as the target of criminals attempting to steal personal or company data. I want to thank our patients and employees for their understanding and patience while we work to make sure our computer infrastructure is secure and free of any harmful software.” CEO Joey Peay

The MMC is encouraging patients to monitor personal data for any misuse including claim numbers, dates of service, procedures, prescription information, dates of birth, email addresses, phone numbers, driver’s license numbers, and, in some cases, social security numbers.

It remains unclear when the clinic is expected to fully reopen.