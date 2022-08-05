MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man from Middle Tennessee was sentenced Friday for taking part in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Matthew Baggott, of Murfreesboro, was sentenced to three months in prison for his role in storming the Capitol.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Murfreesboro and Rutherford County

He faced the following charges:

Entering or Remaining in Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority

Disorderly or Disruptive Conduct in Restricted Building or Grounds/Impeding Official Business

Violent Entry or Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds

Baggott was arrested on May 30, 2021 in Murfreesboro. He eventually pleaded guilty on April 5, 2022.

On top of the three months in prison, he will have one year of supervised release, 60 hours of community service and have to pay $500 in restitution.