MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Murfreesboro police are searching for a man reported missing after making concerning statements of self-harm.

Michael Hoover, 34, was reported missing by a family member on Nov. 10, according to MPD.

Michael Hoover, 34 (Courtesy: Murfreesboro Police Department)

Hoover text a family member and made statements about harming himself around the time he went missing, police said.

He has been entered into the National Crime Intelligence Center (NCIC) database as missing and endangered. If anyone sees Michael Hoover or know where he can be located, please contact Detective Julia Cox at 629-201-5514. Hoover drives a 2011 Black Mustang with a Tennessee tag.