MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Murfreesboro police are searching for a man who seemingly disappeared more than a month ago.

Authorities said Anthony Simonte-Gafford was reported missing March 17 by a family member, and they last spoke to him on Feb. 9.

According to police, Simonte-Gafford has several medical issues and has not been taking his medicine.

Anthony Simonte-Gafford was reported missing from Murfreesboro (Courtesy: Murfreesboro Police Department)

If you have have any information about his whereabouts, you’re urged to contact Detective David Miller with the Murfreesboro Police Department at 629-201-5662.