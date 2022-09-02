HOUSTON, Tx. (WKRN) – A Murfreesboro man is dead after a plane that took off from Knoxville, Tennessee, crashed near Houston, Texas.

Our sister station WATE says the plane took off from McGhee Tyson Airport in Knoxville before landing in Louisiana to refuel before heading to Houston, according to the FAA.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says the plane is believed to have experienced engine trouble right outside Hooks Airport in Harris County.

According to TxDPS, the plane crashed in a mobile home community between two residences, hitting some large trees on the way down. Two men and one woman were on board.

The pilot, identified as Christopher Jensen of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, died in the crash, according to TxDPS. The two others are in stable condition, according to the Harris County Sheriff.

The plane was a Cirrus SR22 Single Engine Fixed Wing plane, according to the FAA,

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.

The Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office says initial information indicated that about 75 gallons of gas spilled from the plane.

Jensen reportedly worked for Cirrus and the company released the following statement to WATE:

“We are deeply saddened by the death of a Cirrus Aircraft team member involved in a Cirrus SR Series accident that occurred on Thursday, September 1 in Tomball, Texas near David Wayne Hooks Memorial Airport.

“Our immediate thoughts and prayers are with our team member’s family, the aircraft occupants and all those affected.

“Cirrus Aircraft is actively supporting all appropriate authorities in the investigation. With respect to those involved, and as the initial investigation begins, we will not comment on the accident details or speculate about the accident’s cause.”