MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Murfreesboro man is facing charges in connection with a crash that killed a fifth-grader last month.

Eduardo Tejeda, 42, was arrested Monday at a home on Mason Court for allegedly causing the May 23 crash.

Police say Tejada was over the legal limit when his Toyota Camry veered into oncoming traffic on Lascassas Pike, hitting a Toyota Corolla head-on. An 11-year-old in the Corolla — later identified as Cole Johnson —died due to the crash. Two adults and Cole’s 9-year-old brother in the Corolla were also hurt, as was a passenger in Tejada’s car.

(Courtesy: Murfreesboro Police Department)

(Courtesy: Murfreesboro Police Department)

(Courtesy: Murfreesboro Police Department)

Tejada is facing the following charges:

Vehicular homicide

Vehicular assault (x3)

Felony reckless endangerment

Driving under the influence

Driving without a license

Having an open container

He is being held at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center on a $177,000 bond. He has a hearing scheduled for September 1.