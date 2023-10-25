DYER COUNTY, Tenn. (WREG) — A Murfreesboro man faces multiple charges, including aggravated rape, after he was arrested in Dyer County Wednesday.

The Newbern Police Department said a 23-year-old woman reported Wednesday that she was with a man when he pulled out a handgun and refused to let her leave their location. The victim said the man then hit her in the face then sexually assaulted her while threatening her with the gun.

Newbern Police and the Dyer County Sheriff’s Office conducted a joint investigation and a warrant was issued for the arrest of 38-year-old Montrelle Crittendon of Murfreesboro.

Crittendon, who is a prior convicted felon, was charged with aggravated rape, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, and armed dangerous felonies.

He also has additional charges pending by the Dyer County Sheriff’s Office upon completion of the investigation.

Crittendon is being held in the Dyer County Law Enforcement Center pending court action by the Newbern City Court.