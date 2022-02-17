MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — The man wanted in connection with a shooting that killed one person and injured four others in Murfreesboro was arrested on Thursday.

Jamar Marks, 21, was arrested in Evans, Colorado after Murfreesboro police and TBI provided information to local agencies that revealed Marks’ location.

Marks was wanted on multiple felony warrants including for the first-degree murder of Brandon Anderson, 35, in the parking lot of Habibi Hookah Cafe on Feb. 12.

Marks was added to the TBI’s 10 Most Wanted list after he was identified as the suspect.

Marks is now awaiting extradition back to Tennessee to face his charges.