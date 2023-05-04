MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Multiple fire crews responded to a home on fire off Cason Trail in Murfreesboro.

The home belonged to a Murfreesboro police officer, according to Larry Flowers, MPD public information officer.

Cason Trail house fire (Courtesy of Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department)

The devastation was evident in the photos Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department posted on their Facebook page Thursday afternoon as firefighters were battling the blaze.

The department said no one was home at the time of the fire, and they were able to rescue three pets.

The home has been deemed inhabitable, and the Heart of Tennessee Chapter of the American Red Cross is helping the family of the officer.

There’s no word yet on how the fire started and is being investigated by the MFRD Fire Marshal’s Office.

The road between Cason Trail and River Rock was temporarily closed while crews continued to actively put out the fire. The road was reopened by 3:00 p.m.