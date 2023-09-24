MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation is underway after a first responder was injured Sunday morning at the scene of a fire in a Murfreesboro hotel.

According to the Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department (MFRD), crews responded to the Clarion Inn and Suites just after 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 24 for a report of a fire in a mechanical room near the pool.

When personnel arrived at the scene, they said there was smoke in the atrium area, but the sprinkler system activated and doused the fire. Then, first responders used fans to clear the smoke from the building.

The MFRD said a few guests were evacuated from the immediate area until it was safe for them to return to their rooms.

Meanwhile, officials said one firefighter stepped into a hole at the scene, injuring her ankle. As a precaution, she was brought to the hospital, evaluated, and released.

Due to the first responder’s minor injury, MFRD said the fire marshal’s office is investigating the incident.