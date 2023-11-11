MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department is reminding residents to adhere to the county and city-wide burn bans after a man sustained minor injuries overnight following an evening of grilling.

Crews were called to a residence on Lafave Lane just before 1 a.m. to respond to a report of a fire on Saturday, Nov. 11.

According to Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department, the man at the home told crews he had been grilling earlier Friday evening and last checked the grill around 10 p.m.

Sometime overnight, the man said he and his family woke up to the smell of smoke. Officials said the man sustained minor burns to his hands and foot while trying to put out the fire on his back porch with a fire extinguisher.

The man was evaluated on scene by Rutherford County EMS personnel and did not have to go to the hospital. His wife and child were not injured in the incident, according to MFRD.

Investigators with the Fire Marshal’s Office responded to the scene since the man sustained injuries. Officials are reminding residents to adhere to the burn bans in place to avoid future incidents.

“There is still a city-county burn ban in effect,” said Assistant Fire Marshal Shan Womack. “All outdoor burning is prohibited, including grilling and using fire pits, until weather conditions are favorable.”

Various fire crews responded to the fire. No other information about the incident was released.

Several Middle Tennessee counties have active burn bans issued by the state Department of Agriculture. To see the list, click here.