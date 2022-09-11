MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — On Sunday, Murfreesboro firefighters broke a major sweat to make sure the men and women of 9/11 are not forgotten.

They took part in a stair master challenge at Crunch Fitness, where they climbed 110 flights of stairs. It represents the same number of flights as in the World Trade Center.

“It’s definitely mind over matter. I’ve teared up all day long with the firemen here and watching them do it, it’s pretty amazing,” Diana Earls, group fitness coordinator at Crunch Fitness. “It’s so important that we remember this day and we never forget.”

Although Murfreesboro is hundreds of miles away from New York City, they want their brothers and sisters who lost their lives to know they’re not forgotten.

“It is an honor to do this in their memory. Even though I know it was a great sacrifice for them, I will say that I thank them for that sacrifice and the hardships that they went through since,” said Ryan St. Peter with Station 4.

One firefighter climbed 343 flights in honor of the men and women in the fire service who lost their lives trying to rescue others.

“I’m dramatically sorry for their loss but I keep them in mind every day that I train, whether I’m at the firehouse or when I’m at home. They stay in my thoughts and they motivate me,” Murfreesboro firefighter Alex Provst said.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

The challenge was free to the public. After taking the challenge, gym goers were invited to sign a banner honoring the victims of 9/11 and the first responders on the scene that day.