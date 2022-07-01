MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nathan Morgan’s family has never given up hope regarding justice for his death.

On the night of May 22nd, 2010, Morgan and a group of people were outside a home on Eagle Street. That’s when police say a person started shooting at the group a couple houses down.

Morgan was killed and two others were wounded in the attack. Murfreesboro Police continue to investigate his murder and crimestoppers is offering a reward for information.

Police are planning a crime reenactment to help remind people of what happened and hopefully gather leads.

His mother told News 2 about the caring young man he was for his family. He loved his daughter who was seven years old at the time of his death.

“He loved his family and his daughter most of all,” Nathan’s mother Lisa Morgan said. “I am very glad that she was able to have many memories with her father.”

If you have any information on Morgan’s death, your asked to call Rutherford County Crimestoppers at (615) 893-7867.