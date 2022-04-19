RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A family tradition is continuing in Murfreesboro.

On Tuesday night, after much hard work, Braden Bright with Troop 374 officially became an Eagle Scout.

But this ceremony was even more special because the badge he was awarded was the same one earned by his grandfather 61 years ago.

Braden’s grandfather came to the ceremony to present him with the honor. For Braden, the moment was indescribable.

“Because it’s something that will stick with me for the rest of my life. And something that will go down in the Bright name for the rest of eternity, hopefully,” explained Braden.

Braden hopes one day to be able to award the same badge to his grandson.