MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Inside Cason Lane Academy, there’s a room filled with tools students need to process their emotions. It’s called the calm center.

“I immediately said, ‘Yep, I’ll take it,'” said Anna Johnson.

Johnson works out of that room as the school’s calm coach.

“Working with students and youth trying to educate them not just academically, but through life skills, social skills, emotional skills, has always been a passion of mine,” she said.

After a global pandemic pushed students into virtual learning, many teachers noticed students struggling as they transitioned back into the classroom.

“We were finding that students were missing a lot of academic time in the classroom,” said Sonya Cox. “We had to figure out a way where we weren’t pulling our guidance counselors all the time or pulling our administration all that time.”

Cox, who serves as the school’s principal, saw this issue, too, and soon the district decided to test out a pilot program implementing a new calm coach and center.

“We learned a lot,” she said. “Every Monday, we look at the data for the week and say, ‘Okay, does the student need more support? Does the student need less support?’ And we make a lot of decisions based on that.”

After a successful year, Murfreesboro City Schools decided to add new calm coaches and centers to every school in the district for the 2023-24 school year.

“The earlier we can provide the intervention, the more likely we are to be successful,” said Dr. Trey Duke.

Duke is the director of schools and said their goal is to help students process their emotions so they can stay learning in the classroom.

“We know that there are times in math, in reading, in science when students need a little extra individualized attention to help achieve the goals,” he said. “The same is true when we’re talking about regulating ones emotions and feelings and behaviors.”

Right now, the district is working to gather data and feedback to see if this program is benefiting students at all of their schools, but Johnson believes so far, her presence and the tools she is providing to students are making a difference.

“You will see the benefits and the rewards from it,” she said. “Whether it takes a year or two years, however long down the road, you’ll see them and I think that’s what the most rewarding and promising thing about the position and the program.”

Duke said every calm coach had extensive training provided by the district.

He said they are hoping this program will allow them to see a decrease in office discipline referrals and suspensions by the end of this academic school year.