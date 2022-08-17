MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Murfreesboro City Council has advanced the “Notes Live” project.

Developers say they are planning a 4,500 seat amphitheater and surrounding dining and entertainment complex in the Gateway District at the southeast corner of Medical Center Parkway and Gateway Boulevard. The amphitheater, restaurant and more will be seated on 18 acres of city-owned land.

Mayor Shane McFarland told News 2 the amphitheater will benefit businesses all around Murfreesboro.

“You look at when people are coming into venues like this, you know, they’re going to shop. They’re going to shop in our stores; they’re going to eat in our restaurants, many of those owned by small business owners,” Mayor McFarland said.

The city says the venues are expected to hire 200 full and part-time employees. The venues will also feature weekly concerts and are expected to draw around 800,000 patrons per year.

While amphitheater traffic can be managed appropriately, the city and council have determined Medical Center Parkway will need to be expanded to improve traffic flow with a three-phase road-widening project, beginning in early 2023. The infrastructure improvement, set to cost about $26 million, is independent of the Notes Live project and could be completed by 2026-27.

Phase 1 would widen Medical Center Pkwy from I-24 to Thompson Lane (2023-2024)

Phase 2 would widen Medical Center from Thompson Lane to The Fountains (2024-25)

Phase 3 would widen Medical Center Pkwy from The Fountains to Broad Street (2025-26)

Gateway Boulevard to Robert Rose Drive will also be extended with connection to signalization of Warren Street at Medical Center Parkway. The extension project will cost $7.1 million and received unanimous approval from City Council in July.

Gateway Blvd. northbound dual left turns onto westbound Medical Center Pkwy.

Medical Center Pkwy eastbound right turn lane onto southbound Gateway Blvd.

Medical Center Pkwy eastbound right turn lane and westbound left turn lane at the median opening at The Fountains (Fountains Crossover)

Connect Access Street A on eastside of the BBST property to align with the eastern drive into The Fountains to Warren Street

Signalize Access Street A and The Fountains East Drive at Medical Center Parkway

The above improvements will also include additional signalization, median reconstruction, sidewalk, streetlights, drainage, irrigation and needed utilities.

News 2 has also been told Murfreesboro is moving forward with plans for a sports and entertainment complex on Broad Street.