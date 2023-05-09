MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — It was Sunday morning when Joel Norris and the rest of the Franklin Road Baptist Church heard the news.

“We got word from one of the men…that he was in an accident,” said Norris.

Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office Detective Jacob Beu was on his way to the church to work security when he crashed his motorcycle a few miles away from the church along Armstrong Valley Road Sunday, May 7.

“Word actually came about midway through the service that he had passed away,” said Norris.

Norris serves as the assistant pastor and grew to know Beu over the years as he served on the church’s security team.

“Our paths would cross almost every Sunday morning, and normally he always had a comment about the message or about the music,” he said.

The longer Beu worked there, the more members grew to love him.

“He wasn’t just showing up to do a job,” said Norris. “He had really placed himself in our church, and become a part of it just like anyone else had.”

But serving others was something those around him said he enjoyed doing.

“In 2019, we did have the opportunity to recognize Deputy Jacob,” said Alex Otte.

Otte is the regional director for Mothers Against Drunk Driving. The group honored Beu, who made 48 DUI arrests the previous year.

“What that demonstrates to us is not only is he out there and making these stops and getting these people off the road, but you can never imagine the lives that are saved because of one drunk driver being taken off the road at night,” she said. “So the fact that he did that 48 times in a year….he has no idea the lives that he saved by doing the work that he did.”

While the church is still grieving this lost, Norris said they are grateful for Beu and all that he did for their community.

“We were just so thankful for the time he served here, and we hope that we had as big of an impact on his life as he had on the life of our church,” he said.

Funeral arraignments haven’t been released yet, but Norris said their church will help out however they can and plans to do a special service for Beu sometime next week.