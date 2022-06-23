MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman faces aggravated assault charges after she fired a gunshot at angry customers at a Murfreesboro Checkers restaurant Wednesday.

Murfreesboro Police reported Sherrika Starnes, 36, got into a dispute with two customers who were reportedly angry their food was taking too long to arrive after they ordered at around 1 p.m. Wednesday. One of them began arguing with employees, demanding either his food or a refund.

Sherikka Barnes (Courtesy: Murfreesboro Police Department)

Another man reportedly began throwing rocks at the two.

Starnes reportedly yelled at all three customers, asking them to leave, before coming out of the restaurant with a handgun.

One of the customers threw a drink at the manager, and she fired one round at him, according to Murfreesboro police. Two of the customers ran next door to the Jackson Motel and waited on officers to arrive. No one was injured.

Starnes reportedly left the restaurant, located at 829 NW Broad Street, but later came to the Mufreesboro Police Department to speak with detectives.

She was released from the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center on a $5,000 bond. She is set for an Aug. 22 hearing in Rutherford County General Sessions Court.