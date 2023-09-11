MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Murfreesboro woman faces financial exploitation and theft charges following an investigation by special agents assigned to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Medicaid Fraud Control Division.

According to the TBI, special agents began investigating allegations surrounding paid caregiver Teresa Ann Smith, 61, in early May on information from the Tennessee Department of Human Services.

During the investigation, agents learned Smith instructed an elderly, vulnerable man in her care to withdraw money from his bank account for her benefit and additionally used the victim’s debit card for unauthorized purchases.

Agents secured warrants last Wednesday charging Smith with one count each of financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult and theft. Agents subsequently arrested Smith and booked her into the Rutherford County Jail on a $35,000 bond.