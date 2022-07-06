MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Some Murfreesboro business owners believe inflation is causing a rise in shoplifters. To fight back, businesses are adding extra cameras and other security methods.

This is not just a Middle Tennessee issue; the U.S. Chamber of Commerce is urging Congress to address the rise in retail theft and organized retail crime. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce says 54% of small business owners experienced an increase in shoplifting in 2021.

“I think what we have in place seems to be working,” Murfreesboro’s Apricot Lane Boutique owner Ashley Siler said. “Obviously we haven’t been in business that long, but so far so good for us.”

Siler opened her new store in May and is excited to see a dream come to reality. Her business has a security system and many other deterrents.

“We do have a security system and with our business model we are all about involving our stylists with the customers,” Siler says. “We make sure they have an enjoyable experience.”

A store manager who asked to remain anonymous told News 2 she takes picture of shoplifters and puts them on the door. She believes this helps identify them and keep them away from the store.