RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Murfreesboro man accused of avoiding prosecution on a murder charge was arrested Wednesday by the U.S. Marshals Joint Fugitive Task Force and Rutherford County deputies.

According to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, Nathaniel Lamont Buchanan was charged with first-degree murder and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon following the deadly shooting of Medrick Lamont Elliott in May 2018. However, Buchanan was released on a $100,000 bond.

Circuit Court records showed several pretrial motions until January 2022, when Buchanan failed to show up in court, officials said. As a result, a warrant was issued for his arrest.

While Buchanan was out on bond for the murder charge, he was charged with possession of cocaine for resale, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, and possession of a firearm as a felon in October 2021 by Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Drug Investigation Division and Rutherford County narcotics detectives, authorities reported.

He was later released on a $112,000 bond for the drug and weapons offenses.

The sheriff’s office said deputies, detectives, and a K9 unit joined the U.S. Marshals’ task force on Wednesday, Oct. 18 to serve a search warrant at Meigs Drive in Murfreesboro, where they took 37-year-old Buchanan into custody.

According to officials, Buchanan is currently being held on a $225,000 bond at Rutherford County Adult Detention Center. He is scheduled to appear in Circuit Court on November 20.