MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Interstate 24 has reopened after a multivehicle crash shut down both directions of travel in Murfreesboro.
The crash was reported at 10:30 a.m. Monday morning and closed the eastbound and westbound lanes of Interstate 24 near mile marker 77.8.
A helicopter landed in the middle of the roadway shortly after the crash was reported. The extent of injuries of those involved in the crash was not made immediately available.
The roadway was closed in both directions but has since reopened.
No other information was immediately released.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.