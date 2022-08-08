MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Interstate 24 has reopened after a multivehicle crash shut down both directions of travel in Murfreesboro.

The crash was reported at 10:30 a.m. Monday morning and closed the eastbound and westbound lanes of Interstate 24 near mile marker 77.8.

A helicopter landed in the middle of the roadway shortly after the crash was reported. The extent of injuries of those involved in the crash was not made immediately available.

Source: TDOT

The roadway was closed in both directions but has since reopened.

No other information was immediately released.