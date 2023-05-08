MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — A multistate drug trafficking investigation resulted in the seizure of around 14,000 fentanyl pills and the arrest of a California man on Thursday.

According to the Murfreesboro Police Department, the investigation between organizations in California and Middle Tennessee lasted for several months and included three separate shipments of fentanyl pills through the mail.

Jaylen Troy Arjona, 22, is believed to have traveled to Murfreesboro to collect payment for the pills. On Thursday, May 4, members of the MPD Special Investigations Division and agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation arrested him outside a Murfreesboro hotel.

In addition to the fentanyl pills, investigators said Arjona had five kilograms of cocaine he reportedly planned to sell. He is charged with two counts of the manufacturing, sale and delivery of a Schedule II drug and four counts of money laundering.

As of Monday, May 8, Arjona was being held in the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center on a $150,000 bond. A hearing is set for July 20 in Rutherford County Sessions Court.