MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man who police said went on a two-day crime spree was arrested Thursday night in Murfreesboro.

According to officials, Brett Smith, 26, was found asleep in a stolen Ford F-250 on West Main Street. He’s accused of stealing the truck on Tuesday from United Rental, located at 1425 Church Street, and burglarizing five other vehicles. Police said Smith also took the keys to 25 other trucks and construction equipment.

Through investigation, Murfreesboro Police said Smith also stole a Ford F-150 on Wednesday from an auto repair shop, Hackett Brothers, located at 1740 Northwest Broad Street. Officials said he then broke into 13 other vehicles, stole tools and other items, then sold them at a local pawn shop.

Smith is now faced with numerous charges, including five counts of auto burglary, vandalism, and theft. Authorities said additional charges are possible.