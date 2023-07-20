RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Rutherford County motorists were backed up for several miles along Interstate 24 West Thursday afternoon due to a multi-vehicle crash near Smyrna.
The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) said the wreck was reported just before 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 20, at mile marker 68 on I-24 West.
According to officials, three out of four westbound lanes and the right westbound shoulder were closed at the crash site — located between the Almaville Road and Sam Ridley Parkway exits — until about 1:15 p.m., when two of the travel lanes reopened.
TDOT’s online traffic cameras showed motorists at a near-standstill as far away as mile marker 73.4 while crews were responding to the incident.
“Please be patient while Tennessee Highway Patrol investigates and the wreckage is cleared,” the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office wrote on Facebook shortly before 1 p.m.
However, as of 2:10 p.m., the scene has been cleared, TDOT reported.
No additional details have been shared about the circumstances surrounding the crash or the conditions of the people involved in it.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.