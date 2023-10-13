RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Friday morning motorists ran into delays due to a multi-vehicle crash that temporarily shut down Interstate 24 East in Rutherford County.
The Tennessee Department of Transportation said the incident was reported just after 5:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 13.
As of 6:10 a.m., all eastbound lanes, as well as the shoulders, were blocked at mile marker 76.4 on I-24, according to TDOT’s SmartWay map.
Eastbound motorists backed up following the crash, with TDOT’s map showing traffic delays nearing the intersection of I-24 and Interstate 840:
However, by 6:45 a.m., the SmartWay map showed the crash scene had been cleared and all eastbound lanes reopened on I-24.
There is no word on what led to Friday morning’s wreck or whether anyone was injured in it. News 2 has reached out to Tennessee Highway Patrol for more information.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.