RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Friday morning motorists ran into delays due to a multi-vehicle crash that temporarily shut down Interstate 24 East in Rutherford County.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation said the incident was reported just after 5:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 13.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

As of 6:10 a.m., all eastbound lanes, as well as the shoulders, were blocked at mile marker 76.4 on I-24, according to TDOT’s SmartWay map.

Eastbound motorists backed up following the crash, with TDOT’s map showing traffic delays nearing the intersection of I-24 and Interstate 840:

Traffic in Rutherford County as of 6:10 a.m. on Oct. 13, 2023. (Courtesy: Tennessee Department of Transportation)

However, by 6:45 a.m., the SmartWay map showed the crash scene had been cleared and all eastbound lanes reopened on I-24.

There is no word on what led to Friday morning’s wreck or whether anyone was injured in it. News 2 has reached out to Tennessee Highway Patrol for more information.