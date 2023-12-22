MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — While Nashville has a rich musical history, down the road in Murfreesboro is a place that holds so much more.

On the surface it doesn’t look like much in a particular room inside the Bragg Media and Entertainment Building at Middle Tennessee State University, but just like a song, the longer you listen, the more you’ll find inside the Center for Popular Music at MTSU.

“As soon as you open the door everyone goes, ‘Oh wow,'” said archivist Olivia Beaudry. “They don’t realize how big we are.”

Over a million items are categorized and organized inside that particular room in the Bragg Media and Entertainment Building on MTSU’s campus.

“(There’s) sheet music, sound recordings, photographs…anything and everything in between,” said Beaudry.

Beaudry knows exactly where everything is. For the last eight years, she has lived out her dream of becoming a music archivist here at the center.

“I always wanted to be an archivist to see the things that no one else gets to see,” she said. “A lot of people say, ‘Oh, these items haven’t been seen since the 1800’s,’ and it’s like no, the archivist has been taking care of it since then.”

The center was born back in 1985, with funding from both MTSU and the State of Tennessee.

The center is far from a museum, though, it’s also a research archive which initially drew in Dr. Greg Reish.

“I first came here to do some of my own work in 2010,” he said.

Reish went from conducting research to later becoming the director of the center in 2014.

“I have learned an awful lot about how it works on the archivist side, and I continue to learn things all the time,” he said.

While there’s so much to discover, Reish said this center is deeper than just music.

“It is more than mere entertainment,” he said. “It’s a reflection of who we are. It’s a reflection of what people have gone through – their hopes, their aspirations, they’re disappointments.”

It’s also a place that allows students and visitors the opportunity to explore American history in a unique way.

“It’s how we shared our news was through music and what was popular,” said Beaudry. “So right now, you have songs that are currently about what’s going on in the world, and TikTok videos are now famous because TikTok is what the thing is, so we have to document all of that in order to help preserve it for the future generations.”

The center operates its own record label called Spring Fed Records where they focus on documenting and preserving traditional music from the American South.

“We have student interns who work with our record label…who get experience in producing and promoting album projects that are actually forreal and for sale in the commercial market place,” said Reish.

If you compare this center to your favorite song, then the staff here hope it’ll continue to be a place people just won’t get tired of.

The center also hosts a variety of outreach activities to bring in more students and visitors.