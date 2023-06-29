MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — The sounds of nature can draw you in along the Stones River Greenway, but alongside its beauty are remnants of items less appealing.

“So a lot of your roadside trash…when it rains really hard, where does it go? Our watersheds and our waterways,” said Brittany Morris.

Trash from people visiting also find its way littering the greenway.

So student-athletes, coaches, and staff from Middle Tennessee State University decided that trash had to go Thursday morning.

“If you keep your earth clean and the air is flowing good, the oxygen is much more cleaner,” said Jalen Jordan. “I feel like when you do that part, it makes the world a much better place.”

Jordan plays for the university’s basketball team and unfortunately knows just how ugly trash can be in a community.

“I’m from New York and I see a whole bunch of stuff in New York,” he said. “But ever since I lived in Tennessee, I haven’t seen as much litter as in New York.”

Less litter is something Morris is striving for.

“TDOT spends $23 million annually on just litter pick up and litter education across the state,” she said.

Morris is part of the Tennessee Department of Transportation’s beautification office and works to educate and clean up litter through the department’s official campaign called Nobody Trashes Tennessee.

In 2022, they conducted a statewide litter study that said over 88 million pieces of litter was found on Tennessee roadways; 80% of trash in the state is found off local roads.

However, for the last 40 years the state’s soft drink and malt beverage industries have provided funding for education and prevention efforts through a litter grant.

“Every county in the state of Tennessee gets money from this grant to help with litter prevention and litter cleanup in the communities,” said Miller. “So we grant out $5.5 million every year across 95 counties.”

Morris said its volunteers like MTSU not only keep areas beautiful, but also help save the state more money.

A lot of the contracted pickups done through TDOT can cost an upwards of $500 per mile, according to Morris.

On Thursday morning, MTSU student-athletes and staff were able to pick up 420 pounds of trash along the greenway.