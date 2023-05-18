MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — After getting trapped in two different cars — including a patrol vehicle — at Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU) early Tuesday morning, a kitten was taken into “protective custody” by campus police, officials said.

The MTSU Police Department said Sgt. Libby and Officer Bradham responded to the Davis Science Lot just before 2 a.m. on Tuesday, May 16 following a call about a cat stuck in a car.

When authorities arrived at the scene, they said they could hear meowing before they discovered a kitten in the complainant’s wheel well.

After moving around the vehicle, police managed to get the animal out from the top of the engine, according to officials.

However, the kitten reportedly escaped and tucked herself into the wheel well of a patrol car, so Libby had to rescue her again.

(Courtesy: Middle Tennessee State University Police Department)

(Courtesy: Middle Tennessee State University Police Department)

(Courtesy: Middle Tennessee State University Police Department)

(Courtesy: Middle Tennessee State University Police Department)

“After showing a pattern of self-endangerment, the officers decided to take her into protective custody,” the MTSU Police Department wrote on social media Tuesday. “The kitten was then brought back to the PD where she served punishment for her shenanigans by helping dispatch for the rest of midnight shift. Don’t worry, she was given a proper lunch break.”

A number of people commented on the Facebook post, with some expressing interest in adopting the kitten, but campus police have not shared any updates about the feline’s future.