MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — It’s been a quiet summer on the campus of Middle Tennessee State University, but work hasn’t stopped for MTSU Police Chief Edwin Kaup.

“Thankfully, we’ve been able to secure some buildings and do some hands on training…with Murfreesboro Fire and (the) Rutherford County Sherriff’s Office,” he said.

While his officers have been training, Kaup has been continuing his search of finding grants for the department.

MTSU Police Det. Tommy Roberts is a product of grant funding.

Middle Tennessee State University Police Detective Tommy Roberts, who specializes in investigating domestic violence and sexual assault, and officer Hope Kerbo hold up their signed “Start by Believing” pledge forms in December 2022, part of the Sexual Violence Prevention Tool Kit put together by the university’s June Anderson Center for Women and Nontraditional Students. (Source: MTSU)

The U.S. Department of Justice’s STOP Violence Against Women Formula grant allowed MTSU police the opportunity to hire Roberts who works full time, handling domestic violence and sexual assault cases.

“It frees up other money so we can hire more people,” said Kaup. “We can buy new bicycles to get officers out on bicycles… (and) stuff like that.”

Kaup said they were able to recently renew that grant to keep Roberts on for another three years. The department also was awarded a grant through the Tennessee Highway Safety Office to purchase a speed trailer to focus and monitor area traffic.

“We’re going to know without actually being there all the time that a lot of people are speeding over here, (and) we should do some enforcement over here or at least make ourselves visible,” said Kaup.

Kaup is also waiting to hear back about a grant from the Bureau of Justice Assistance that would allow them to expand and upgrade their body camera system.

“What we’re trying to do is upgrade to newer technology,” he said. “(We want) better in car cameras and the body worn cameras on a digital platform so it’s a lot easier to access and review.”

While it’s still quiet on campus, Kaup said his department will be more than ready once students return.

“(I want us) to be visible and be nice,” he said.

The police department hopes to have the speed trailer purchased and ready to use on campus by the end of the year.

Kaup said they will also hear back about their grant application to upgrade their body cameras later this fall.