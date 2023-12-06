MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Derek Mason, former head football coach at Vanderbilt University, has been named the new head coach at Middle Tennessee State University.

The announcement was made Tuesday morning after numerous reports on Monday suggested Mason was going to be the new leader of the Blue Raiders.

During a press conference, Mason revealed that he met with players Tuesday night and wanted them to know “what’s next.”

According to Mason, Dr. Sidney McPhee caught his eye with their vision and alignment. He also stressed that Rutherford County is the “most fertile recruiting ground in the state.”

Mason was the 28th head coach for the Vanderbilt Commodores from 2014-2020. He came to Nashville after serving as Stanford’s associate head coach and defense coordinator.

During his tenure with Vanderbilt, Mason had a 27-54 record overall, and a 0-2 record in bowl games.

Just a week ago, former Coach Rick Stockstill was relieved from his duties after serving as the Blue Raider’s head coach for nearly two decades.

Mason will become the 15th head coach in MTSU program history.