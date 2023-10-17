MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – An employee of Middle Tennessee State University’s athletic department has resigned after being charged with exposing himself to a young girl inside a Murfreesboro Target over the weekend.

Murfreesboro police reported Nicholas Woodley first approached a young girl in the store on Saturday, Oct. 14 and complimented her on her outfit. Woodley then moved a basket he was holding away from his waist and showed the girl his genitalia, according to documents released by the Murfreesboro Police Department.

An officer reportedly saw the incident happen as he was reviewing surveillance video. Police also believe there could be more victims.

Nicholas Woodley(Courtesy: Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office)

According to staff directory, Woodley served as the Director of Player Personnel for Middle Tennessee State University’s football team.

On Tuesday, the MTSU Athletics Department issued the following statement regarding Woodley’s resignation:

“Head Coach Rick Stockstill accepted Mr. Woodley’s resignation last night and he is no longer a part of the MTSU football program.”

Woodley’s bio also appears to have been removed from the staff directory section of the MTSU athletics website.

Woodley was charged with indecent exposure and resisting arrest. He was released from the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center on a bond of $3,000 and has a court hearing in Rutherford County General Sessions Court set for Thursday, Nov. 30.