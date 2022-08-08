MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — A prominent figure in the Murfreesboro community was arrested early Saturday morning.

James Toman, also known as Jim, was taken into custody just before 1 a.m. for driving under the influence on Memorial Boulevard. The 60-year-old was released from jail a few hours later.

Toman is the current head coach of the Middle Tennessee State University baseball team. He has held the position since 2018.

News 2 reached out to MTSU after the arrest and received the following statement:

“We are aware of the arrest of Jim Toman on a DUI charge Friday night,” MTSU Athletic Director Chris Massaro said. “It is very early in the process as we are still gathering information on the incident. We are disappointed and take these matters very seriously.”

Details of Toman’s arrest have not yet been released by the Murfreesboro Police Department.

Toman is due in court on November 14.