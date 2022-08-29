MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Weeks after being arrested in Murfreesboro, a Middle Tennessee State University coach is stepping down.

MTSU announced Monday that Jim Toman resigned from his position as head baseball coach. Toman had coached the Blue Raiders since 2018.

The resignation comes three weeks after the 60-year-old was arrested for driving under the influence in Murfreesboro.

Early in the morning of Saturday, August 6, Toman was pulled over on Memorial Boulevard.

An arrest report obtained by News 2 showed Murfreesboro police observed Toman’s vehicle failing to maintain its lane while driving on Memorial Boulevard. At one point, it nearly collided with a car driving alongside.

Police conducted a traffic stop, and at first contact, Toman’s speech was slow and slurred. He told police he had consumed alcohol but later changed his story, according to officers.

When asked his exact location, Toman told police he was near Hanks Honky Tonk, which was over a mile away in the opposite direction on Memorial Boulevard. The man went on to tell police he was on his way to pick up his friend before changing his story and saying he was heading home for the night.

Toman was arrested at the scene of the traffic stop for driving under the influence. He was released from police custody several hours later under his own cognizance.

MTSU Athletic Director Chris Massaro released a statement to News 2 shortly after Toman’s arrest, which read, in part, “It is very early in the process as we are still gathering information on the incident. We are disappointed and take these matters very seriously.”

In a press release Monday, Toman commented on his departure, saying, “After much reflection, I am resigning my position to focus on getting better and putting my life back on a more positive track. I have enjoyed my time at MTSU and truly love all my players and wish them the very best.”

Toman is due in court on November 14.

Associate Head Coach Jerry Meyers will take over as the interim coach for the MTSU baseball team next season.