NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Another electric provider has halted its disconnections temporarily.

As temperatures soar, the heat index soars higher and weather officials issue an Excessive Heat Warning for the area, Middle Tennessee Electric has announced it is temporarily suspended its disconnections for non-payment. The suspension of disconnections will last until July 6, according to a statement from MTE.

With temperatures in Middle Tennessee expected to soar into the upper 90s, MTE is encouraging its members to take steps to reduce energy usage and save money on future electric bills. The electric company is also recommending customers enroll in levelized billing to help ease the swings that occur when extreme temperatures cause the use of large amounts of energy.

Nashville Electric Service announced it would suspend its non-payment disconnections starting Friday, June 30, and lasting through Tuesday, July 4. Disconnections will resume on Wednesday, July 5, NES said in its announcement.