MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — It’s another tale of traffic trouble in town, but this doesn’t involve a tantrum, but rather tense moments traveling on Thompson Lane in Murfreesboro. The story starts as a great day.

“Another agent that I work with had just had a child and I was delivering a baby gift over to their home,” recalled Jonathan Dodson who was busy celebrating a new life when moments later his almost ended.

“As I pulled out on Thompson Lane, my daughter had left some Skittles in my truck. I’m not even a Skittle fan really. But I was like, hey, I’ll eat some of this,” Dodson said. “I tried to take a breath and there was nothing going in.”

The father of five, who served as a Marine, was choking.

“I immediately pulled over on the side of the road and got out of the truck. I remember trying to flag people down because I knew…I knew it was bad,” Dodson remembered.

Miles away was Grant DeJean, a father of three, who was heading home from a meeting in Brentwood.

“Since this happened, I often think about all the things that I did that led up to that moment,” recalled DeJean.

Back on the side of the road, car after car passed Dodson, and time was running out.

“I remember grabbing the back of my truck and just slamming myself into the truck,” said Dodson.

The candy wouldn’t dislodge.

“I remember dropping down to my knees and looking at the grass and I’m like, oh crap, is this how I’m gonna die?”

Pictures captured the moment the two men’s paths crossed. DeJean grabbed Dodson.

“When I was doing the Heimlich on him, I was hoping I wasn’t wasting precious time because I have never done that before,” said DeJean, “and then it came up.”

Pure relief. But, the story doesn’t end there.

“I remember looking over to my left, and he’s kind of sitting there on his knees looking over at me, and I did like a triple take on like, wait a minute, I know you!” Dodson said with a laugh.

Mere acquaintances from the same office are now bonded for life.

“Before it was just there’s a realtor going down the hall that I pass,” said Dodson, “but now it’s like, hey, there’s that guy saved my life.”

“My kids think I’m a hero now, and so that’s neat,” DeJean said with a smile.



“You are,” Dodson responded. A superhero with an invisible cape.

“God just put him in the right place at the right time to save me. And, you know, I’m thankful to have another day on this earth because of him.”

The two said they learned another lesson through this experience, neither will ever eat in a car alone again.