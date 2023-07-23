MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — A road is shut down and a motorcyclist is in the hospital following a Sunday night collision in Murfreesboro.

Shortly after 7:15 p.m. on Sunday, July 23, the Murfreesboro Police Department announced Medical Center Parkway was blocked between The Fountains and Warren Street due to a “serious injury crash” involving a pickup truck and a motorcycle.

According to authorities, the motorcycle rider was brought to the hospital, but there is no word on the nature of their injuries.

However, the driver of the pickup truck was not hurt, officials said.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Murfreesboro and Rutherford County

Motorists are asked to find an alternate route while police handle the crash.

No additional details have been shared about the circumstances surrounding the incident.