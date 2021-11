MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — A motorcyclist was seriously injured after a crash with an SUV in Murfreesboro Wednesday.

The crash happened on West Northfield Boulevard at Sulphur Springs Road around 5 p.m.

(Courtesy: Murfreesboro Police Department)

Murfreesboro police reported the motorcyclist was taken to an area hospital for treatment of serious injuries. The driver of the SUV suffered minor injuries.

The roadway was closed to traffic but has since reopened.

The crash remains under investigation.