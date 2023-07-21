MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – A motorcyclist involved in a crash in Murfreesboro late last month has died.

The crash happened on Friday, June 30 at the intersection of Veterans Parkway and Armstrong Valley Road. The motorcycle rider has been identified as 54-year-old Richard Coe.

According to investigators, a 16-year-old driver of a BMW X3 was at a stop sign and drove into the path of a motorcycle while attempting to cross Veterans Parkway. Coe sustained serious injuries and was airlifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

He passed away from his injuries on Thursday, July 20.

Investigators with the Murfreesboro Police Department are working to determine if the teen’s vision was obstructed by a utility truck, which was parked at the intersection at the time.