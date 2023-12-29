MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — A blaze broke out at a Murfreesboro home early Friday morning, causing some serious damage to the structure.

According to the Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department (MFRD), the incident was reported along Teresa Lane at approximately 5:50 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 29.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they said they saw flames on the right side of the residence, spreading into the attic area. Crews sprayed water on the outside of the house to bring the fire under control.

Fire officials said personnel checked that nobody was inside the home, but the mother and her two children got out safely before first responders arrived, and the father was not home when the blaze broke out.

(Courtesy: Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department)

The MFRD said the Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the circumstances surrounding the early morning fire.

Meanwhile, the Heart of Tennessee Chapter of the American Red Cross will help the family whose home was damaged in the blaze, according to officials.

No additional details have been released about this incident.