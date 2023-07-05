MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – A mother and six children escaped a burning home in Murfreesboro Wednesday afternoon.

According to officials, crews responded to the 300 block of Sadler Court just before 3:30 p.m. Wednesday for reports of a house fire. When crews arrived, the saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the garage.

A mother and six children managed to escape the home and firefighters also rescued the family’s cat, according to investigators.

The Heart of Tennessee Chapter of the American Red Cross is helping the family while investigators are looking into the cause of the fire.

No other information was released.