MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Murfreesboro mother and son were charged Monday after officers said they found drugs, guns and cash in their Dudley Street apartment.

According to Murfreesboro police, search warrants were executed at the home of Luis Martinez, 20, and his mother Maria Martinez, 41. Their home reportedly backs up to a daycare center.

Police said detectives seized a felony amount of methamphetamine and cocaine, a pound of marijuana, Xanax, Oxycodone and Amphetamine pills.

Officers also said they recovered drug paraphernalia, digital scales, four firearms and ammunition, $9,145 in cash, as well as a 2013 Toyota pickup.

A release stated that authorities are also investigating a possible gang connection.

Maria is charged with felony possession of Schedule VI drugs for manufacturing, delivery or sale, felony possession of cocaine, felony possession of Schedule II drugs for manufacturing, delivery or sale, felony possession of methamphetamine for manufacturing, delivery or sale, felony maintaining a structure for use of a controlled substance, misdemeanor simple possession of drugs or casual exchange of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Luis is charged with misdemeanor simple possession of drugs or casual exchange of drugs, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both are being held in the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center; Maria is being held on a $75,000 bond while Luis is being held on a $5,000 bond.

They both have hearings set for April 11 in Rutherford County General Sessions Court.