MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police are searching for a teen that was reported missing in Murfreesboro on Wednesday.

Authorities said Keaton Greene, 15, was reported missing by her mother on Wednesday. Greene reportedly left her job at Dairy Queen on Cason Lane with her co-worker Kenneth Wilson.

Keaton Greene (Courtesy: Murfreesboro Police Department)

Police said Wilson drives a black Mitsubishi 3000 GT with Tennessee tag 117BCSJ.

Anyone with information on Greene’s whereabouts is asked to call Detective Albert Miles III at (629) 201-5513.