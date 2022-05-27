MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police are searching for a teen that was reported missing in Murfreesboro on Wednesday.
Authorities said Keaton Greene, 15, was reported missing by her mother on Wednesday. Greene reportedly left her job at Dairy Queen on Cason Lane with her co-worker Kenneth Wilson.
Police said Wilson drives a black Mitsubishi 3000 GT with Tennessee tag 117BCSJ.
Anyone with information on Greene’s whereabouts is asked to call Detective Albert Miles III at (629) 201-5513.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.