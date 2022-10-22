MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – A long-haired chihuahua is back in the arms of its owner after crews rescued the lost dog from a septic tank in Murfreesboro.

The Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department said crews have expanded their rescue to not only include humans, but small dogs as well.

Personnel with Ladder 1 and Rescue 1 were dispatched to the Bradyville Pike area to assist in the rescue of a dog who was heard whining in a septic tank.

According to Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department, the long-haired chihuahua had been missing for two days and had fallen into an old septic tank.

Crews were able to lift the dog out of the septic tank and reunite the resilient pup with its owner, who was very appreciative of the rescue.

No injuries were reported to the long-haired canine.