MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — A boating accident on the West Fork of the Stone River and Percy Priest Lake in Rutherford County claimed the life of a 61-year-old man, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) has reported.

TWRA officers were notified of an individual reported missing at approximately 1 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 13. Upon arrival, officers discovered an unoccupied aluminum v-hull boat in the West Fork area of Percy Priest.

Officers performed a search and were able to locate the body of the unidentified 61-year-old downstream of the vessel. He was not wearing a life jacket when he was recovered, the TWRA said.

The death brings the total number of boating fatalities to 23 so far this year. The incident remains under investigation.